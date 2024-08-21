The beloved Eras Tour dancer Kameron Saunders is featured in Taylor Swift’s “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” music video.

The dancer is famed for his hilarious variations of saying “like ever” in the bridge of Swift’s performances of “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” at her critically acclaimed The Eras Tour. After staying true to the original line for the first 53 shows, the choreographer switched up his featured role, even including the native language at each tour stop.

Now, the artist has garnered yet another featured role. This time, in the form of the music video for Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department track.

The video — which combines behind-the-scenes moments from The Eras Tour — marks the first time since Swift’s 1989 World Tour that tour footage has been showcased in her music video. Fans will remember the music video for “I’m Only Me When I’m With You” showcasing footage from her debut album performances, “Fearless” from the Fearless Tour, “Sparks Fly” from the Speak Now World Tour, “Red” from the Red Tour, and “New Romantics” from the 1989 World Tour.

In the first few moments of the video, Swift and her dancers, including Saunders, carry out their pre-show handshake ritual before the star jumps onto the platform to enter the stage. Later in the music video, Swift passes Saunders the microphone so he can count “one, two, three, four” in time with the music.

The dancer then reappears with a burlesque-style feather fan alongside other dancers in the cast to practice choreography behind the scenes.

The music video also cleared up two Eras Tour fan theories, confirming that Swift really does ride into each concert via a cleaning cart, and manages to dive off the stage by landing on a puffy mattress as she exits the acoustic set.

Swift is wrapping up the final leg of her Eras Tour after finishing her European run. She is set to head to the Rogers Centre, Toronto for six nights starting 14 November, before heading to Vancouver for three dates in December.