Rap newcomer and three-time Grammy Award nominee Doechii has expertly schooled a radio host on bisexuality, following a comment made about her queer ex-boyfriend.

During a recent interview on The Breakfast Club with hosts DJ Envy, Jess Hilarious, and Charlamagne tha God, “What It Is (Block Boy)” performer Doechii was questioned about a former partner, who she said slept with a man behind her back.

Doechii, who is bisexual, began discussing her 2024 song “Denial Is A River”, which references the famed Wendy Williams quote “Denial is a river in Egypt… your husband is gay!” from her The Wendy Williams Experience show.

“‘Denial Is A River’, I titled it that because I was dealing with somebody who was lying to themselves, but anyways,” she laughed, before reflecting on her sobriety journey. “I came to that point when I realised that I couldn’t create music without drinking in the studio, and that was my breaking point where I was like, ‘I have truly forgotten the source of my creativity, the source of who I am’…”

When the radio hosts turned the conversation back to her past relationship, Doechii confirmed that Williams influenced “Denial Is A River”, before being pushed by Charlamagne tha God about her experience of being with a man who had an affair with another man.

“Is it shocking? Is it though?” she wondered aloud, with the radio host retorting: “Not in 2024, not really. How do you deal with that, when you find that out?”

“I mean, that [his sexuality] was never the problem,” she replied, after a moment’s hesitation. “I think the problem was that you cheated on me. You also coulda let me know up front, you know, what your style was.

“I’m bisexual. That’s cool. I’ve dated bisexual men. Let me know what it is up front,” she added.

Charlamagne tha God then quipped: “It’s different when it’s a man.”

The “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” rapper was quick to make it clear that it truly doesn’t matter if a man is bisexual or not, she only cares about whether he’s faithful and honest to her.

“I’ll accept you for who you are. It doesn’t really matter. I think it’s cheating on top of lying and secrecy about who you are as a person.”

Doechii became a new queer music icon with her 2024 breakthrough. (Getty)

She went on to state that she would “absolutely” be happy dating a queer man, saying: “It’s like, how can I be bisexual, and then I’m gonna not date somebody who’s bisexual. Why? Because he’s a man?”

DJ Envy suggested that “people look at it differently” when a man identifies as bisexual, saying: “In this world, it’s OK for a woman to be with another woman but for a man to be with another man, people look at that differently in a bisexual relationship.”

“Absolutely not, I don’t. I don’t see it that way,” came Doechii’s swift reply. “I think that sexuality is fluid, and I really don’t give a damn.”

The star went on to confirm that she currently is in a “wonderful” relationship with a woman.

Doechii is currently one of the big contenders at the 2025 Grammy Awards, as she’s nominated alongside Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter in the Best New Act category, and in the Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Album categories.

The Grammy Awards take place on 2 February 2025.

