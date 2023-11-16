Mariah Carey has officially kicked off her Christmas tour – and this is the setlist for the show.

The singer is taking her Merry Christmas One and All! Tour to venues across North America this November and December.

The pop icon announced the festive tour on social media, writing: “Yes, the actual defrosting has begun!”

She performed the first night of the tour on 15 November, performing tracks from her albums Merry Christmas

and Merry Christmas II You, alongside her biggest hits.

Fans can expect to hear record-breaking hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You”, “Silent Night”, “Oh Santa” and “Joy to the World” as well as “Hero”, “We Belong Together” and “Heartbreaker”.

.@MariahCarey sings "We Belong Together" on her Merry Christmas One And All Tour's first concert. pic.twitter.com/RyyRX5ZdPK — Central Lamb (@CentralLamb) November 16, 2023

.@MariahCarey sings "Oh Santa" on her first Merry Christmas One And All Tour concert. pic.twitter.com/9QsOE7WKhD — Central Lamb (@CentralLamb) November 16, 2023

In her memoir, The Meaning Of Mariah Carey, revealed that some of her all-time favourite Christmas memories were down to her gay uncles.

She wrote how her uncles, Burt and Myron are two of her favourite people, with the trio staging Christmas-themed photoshoots.

And one holiday she found herself stuck at their house when a storm hit. It gave her her first taste of a “homey Christmas”, sparking her life-long obsession with the holidays.

You can find out the full setlist for Mariah Carey’s Christmas tour and ticket details below.

What’s on Mariah Carey’s setlist?

For the opening show on 15 November at Yaamava Resort & Casino in Highland, CA, the singer played the following setlist:

Overture / All I Want for Christmas Is You (Intro)

Sugar Plum Fairy Introlude

Hark! The Herald Angels Sing / Gloria

Santa Claus Is Coming to Town

Oh Santa!

Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)

When Christmas Comes

Sleigh Ride

Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane)

Fall in Love at Christmas

Silent Night

Joy to the World

Always Be My Baby

Dreamlover

Honey / Heartbreaker

A No No

It’s a Wrap

Emotions

Make It Happen

Fly Like a Bird

We Belong Together

Hero

All I Want for Christmas Is You

Can I still get tickets?

Yes, limited tickets are available across the run via Ticketmaster.

The singer is stopping at venues across North America this November and December: