Mariah Carey loves ‘super sweet’ shout out from Britney Spears in new memoir

Music icon Mariah Carey said she thinks it’s “super sweet” that she got a shout out in Britney Spears’ new memoir The Woman in Me.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Queen of Christmas was asked by host, Jimmy Kimmel, if she was aware that Spears had written about an encounter between the singers in her memoir.

Carey admitted she “heard something about” being mentioned in the book before Kimmel asked if she wanted to know what Spears wrote, assuring her “it’s good”.

You may like to watch

“I love her,” the pop icon said of Spears.

“At one award show, I knocked on Mariah Carey’s dressing room door,” Kimmel read from Spears’ memoir.

“She opened it and outpoured the most beautiful otherworldly light.

“You know how we all have ring lights now? Well more than 20 years ago, only Mariah Carey knew about ring lights.

“And no, I can’t just say her first name. To me, she’s always going to be Mariah Carey.”

Carey responded that, of course, she had a ring light back in 2003 because she’s “very specific” about how she likes her light – which is very on brand. According to Kimmel, Britney Spears credited Mariah Carey with teaching her everything she knew about lighting.

“By the way, that was super sweet what Britney said about me,” the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer responded.

Back in 2021, Mariah Carey revealed she reached out to Britney Spears to let her know she was “not alone” as the pop singer was fighting her lengthy conservatorship.

Spears was finally freed from her 13-year long conservatorship in November 2021 by a Los Angeles court. The arrangement was put in place in 2008, giving her father and others significant control over her life and finances.

“I think everybody on this planet deserves to be free and what they did to her, what I saw, was horrific,” Carey said.

“So I reached out to her through a mutual friend because I wanted her to know: ‘Guess what? You’re not alone.’”

On Wednesday (1 November), Mariah Carey continued her tradition of welcoming in the festive season with a video of her being defrosted as the clock ticked over from 31 October into November.

The visual featured Carey, who is frozen in a block of ice wearing Christmas-themed clothing, behind defrosted by four people wearing Halloween costumes before the singer exclaims in a high-pitched voice: “It’s time!”