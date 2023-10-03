Mariah Carey announces Christmas tour dates for 2023

Mariah Carey has announced a new Christmas tour for 2023 – and this is how to get tickets.

The icon will take her new festive tour Merry Christmas One And All! to arena venues across the US and Canada.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The singer announced the North American tour on social media, writing: “Yes, the actual defrosting has begun!”

It kicks off on 15 November in Highland, CA and heads to Toronto, Chicago, Boston and New York across its 13-date run.

It follows up her 2022 mini concert tour, which saw the singer play four shows performing her festive tracks and biggest hits.

Fans can expect to hear songs from her two albums, Merry Christmas and Merry Christmas II You including “Joy to the World”, “Christmas Time Is in the Air Again” and “Silent Night”.

And no Mariah Christmas show would be complete without the record-breaking, holiday classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You”.

In her memoir, The Meaning Of Mariah Carey, revealed that some of her all-time favourite Christmas memories were down to her gay uncles.

She wrote how her uncles, Burt and Myron are two of her favourite people, with the trio staging Christmas-themed photoshoots.

And one holiday she found herself stuck at their house when a storm hit. It gave her her first taste of a “homey Christmas”, sparking her life-long obsession with the holidays.

You can find out ticket details and the full tour schedule below.

How to get tickets

Tickets for Mariah Carey’s tour go on general sale at 10am local time on 6 October via Ticketmaster.

The presale begins from 10am local time on 5 October.

This includes a Ticketmaster presale, official platinum sale and Live Nation presale. To access the presale head to Ticketmaster and log in or sign up.

You can check out the full tour schedule below.