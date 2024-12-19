Squid Game director and creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has defended the controversial decision to cast a cisgender man as a trans woman in season two of the hit Netflix show.

Park Sung-hoon plays Hyun-ju, also known as Player 120, in the second season of the survival thriller series, which has left many people wondering, why, in 2024, the role of a trans woman was given to a cis male.

Now, speaking to TV Guide, Hwang has revealed why casting a trans woman would’ve been difficult in South Korea.

“I did anticipate such discussions to arise from the first moment I began creating the character,” he said. “In the beginning we were doing our research, and I was thinking of doing an authentic casting of a trans actor.

LGBTQ+ community ‘still marginalised’ in Korean society

“When we researched in Korea, there are close to no actors [who] are openly trans, let alone openly gay, because unfortunately in Korean society the LGBTQ+ community is still marginalised and more neglected, which is heart-breaking.”

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has defended the choice to cast a cis man as a trans woman in season two of the show. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Gay marriages are not recognised in South Korea, where authorities banned a Pride event for the second consecutive year in 2024 even though same-sex relations are legal outside the military.

LGBTQ+ rights, however, are beginning to improve. In July, the country’s top court delivered a landmark ruling that upheld the rights of same-sex couples, guaranteeing them the same insurance benefits as heterosexuals.

‘I had complete trust in him’

On casting Park, Hwang said: “I have watched his work ever since his debut, and I had complete trust that he would be the right person in terms of talent in portraying this character.”

Season two of Squid Game is due to be released on Netflix on 26 December.

