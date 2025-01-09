TV

Squid Game star Park Sung-hoon didn’t want trans character to be a ‘caricature’

South Korean actor Park Sung-hoon in a meet the characters video for netflix's squid game season two

Park Sung-hoon stars in Squid Game season two. (Netflix/YouTube)

Squid Game star Park Sung-hoon has said he didn’t want his trans character to be a caricature. 

Park plays Hyun-ju, also known as Player 120, in the second season of the survival thriller series. His casting led fans to question why the role of a trans woman was given to a cis male. In response, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk explained that casting a transgender woman would’ve been difficult in South Korea.

Speaking about his casting, Park told Korea JoongAng Daily that growing up with sisters helped him to develop a feminine side, which he believes Hwang recognised.

Park went on to say that the director knew he was right for the role after seeing him in 2021’s Hee-soo, in which he played a father who lost his daughter in a car accident. 

‘I never wanted to overdo the voice or exaggerate my gestures’

“I was a bit surprised by how he saw that side of Hyun-ju in me from the role,” he said, adding that he approached playing Hyun-ju with “more detail and caution”, ensuring that he consulted with trans people to ensure the character wouldn’t be a caricature. 

“I never wanted to overdo the voice or exaggerate my gestures, and the director fully agreed with me on that,” Park said. “Since my natural voice is quite deep, I felt that altering it too much would undermine the emotional authenticity.”  

Park Sung-hoon wanted to ensure his character was authentic. (Netflix)

The character’s appearance was a collaborative effort but he claims the credit for the “short bangs” she sports in the show.  

In December, the actor apologised after sharing an adult-video parody of Squid Game on his Instagram. He told Korea JoongAng Daily: “A mistake is a mistake but I still believe it was wrong, and I think the first thing I need to do is take responsibility and endure the consequences.
  
“I will fully accept all the criticism toward me but I wish for the people to look at the work with a warm heart.”

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.

More:

How did this story make you feel?

Sending reaction...
Thanks for your feedback!

Please login or register to comment on this story.

Register to save articles and more. It'll only take a minute and it's free.
JOIN US TODAY!