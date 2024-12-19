Drag Race winner stars in The Traitors US season three trailer

After what feels like an eternity, season three of The Traitors US is finally drawing near, and the cast members have appeared in a brand-new trailer.

The premiere for the next season is set to land in January with three episodes initially and features an all-star cast, including RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Bob the Drag Queen.

The Traitors US season three trailer sees Emmy award-winning host Alan Cumming returning to the same Scottish castle as the UK version to lead the murder mystery-style game.

Bob is the first contestant shown on-screen and says: “To get the job done, I’ll stab you in the back. I have a thirst for blood.”

Bob adds: “Baby, I’m going to be employee of the month,” before appearing to come for Cumming’s role as host.

Elsewhere, joining Bob in deducing who is a Faithful or a Traitor, and building up the prize pot while surviving murders and banishment, is property mogul and G-Flip’s wife, Chrishell Stause, from Netflix’s Selling Sunset.

Also in the cast is Lord Ivar Mountbatten; the first out gay member of the British monarchy, who married his partner James Coyle in 2018. He is the second cousin of King Charles III.

Other notable figures include Britney Spears’ ex-husband Sam Asghari, Real Housewives royalty Dorinda Medley, scandal-hit Vanderpump Rules cast member Tom Sandoval and Zac Efron’s brother, Dylan Efron.

The official synopsis reads: “21 larger-than-life personalities who come together to compete in a series of missions with the objective of earning a cash prize of up to $250,000. The catch? Hidden amongst the Faithful contestants are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves.

You may like to watch

“Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors ‘murder’ contestants one by one, but if the Faithful can banish all the Traitors before the end of the game, they’ll split the incredible prize.”

The Traitors US season three lands on Peacock on 9 January 2025.