The Death of a Unicorn trailer has finally arrived, and fans are thrilled that Téa Leoni is returning to the big screen in Death of a Unicorn.

The Only Murders in the Building star is joining Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega and Ant-Man’s Paul Rudd in the supernatural horror film.

Alex Scharfman’s directorial debut sees father and daughter duo Elliot (Rudd) and Ridley (Ortega) embarking on a weekend retreat by Elliot’s billionaire boss Dell Leopold (Richard E. Grant).

Whilst on the way, they accidentally hit and kill a unicorn with their car. In the wake of the tragedy, Dell sees it as a money-making opportunity. He and his family, which includes The Bear’s Will Poulter and Leoni opt to use the deceased unicorn’s body for research.

It turns out, the unicorn’s properties might even hold the key to curing cancer. “That’s the biggest one!” Poulter’s character says in the trailer.

The second half of the trailer appears to introduce, you guessed it, yet another unicorn. And this one seems to be out for blood. Some fans compared the character to the unicorn from Cabin in the Woods, or CarousHELL.

But it’s Leoni’s portrayal of the rich family member that has fans excited for her return to the silver screen. “This looks fantastic and we need more of Téa Leoni back on the big screen. So underrated,” one fan commented on X.

“IS THAT MY QUEEN TEA LEONI???,” another asked. “I just finished rewatching Madam Secretary so seeing her in this is kinda dope.”

“TÉA LEONI IS F***ING BAAAAAAAAACK OMG SHE OWNS 2025!!!!,” a third wrote.

A fourth said: “GOD I LOVE TÉA LEONI!!! MOTHER!!!!”

Before Leoni’s latest appearances in Only Murders in the Building and Madam Secretary, the star hasn’t appeared on the big screen since portraying Special Agent Clair Denham in 2011’s Tower Heist, as per Rotten Tomatoes.

Death of a Unicorn is set to land in cinemas in Spring 2025.