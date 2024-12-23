Actor, singer, and all round queer icon Olly Alexander is expected to perform at the National Lottery’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash on December 31 – which is likely to be a spectacular show.

Originally hailing from a town in North Yorkshire, Alexander has risen to fame as the lead singer of the band Years & Years as well as appearing in Russell T Davies’ queer hit show It’s A Sin.

He’s been open about his sexuality ever since Years & Years won the BBC’s Sound of 2015, and he’s also an advocate and campaigner for safer sex and HIV screening.

But what do else do we know about him? Here are some fascinating facts about the star.

Does Olly Alexander have a boyfriend?

2024 Eurovision act and pop star Olly Alexander is a British queer icon. (Getty)

Alexander was previously in a relationship with fellow musician Neil Milan Amin-Smith, who was in Clean Bandit, but they split up in 2015 due to scheduling conflicts.

At the time, he told Attitude Magazine: “We’ve had less and less time to spend together and the time we did have together were such short periods it put so much pressure on our relationship.”

He also described himself as having “a crush on” former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn back in 2016.

He said: “Maybe it’s naïve of me to have this romantic political fantasy but I like the way he looks like he’s always about to head off to a march or protest.”

In 2022, Bang Showbiz reported that Alexander has “in love” but would not name the person in question.

Since then however, Alexander has not been seen with a potential romantic interest publicly nor has he mentioned having a boyfriend, so it’s likely he is currently single.

Olly Alexander’s Eurovision performance

Olly Alexander performing “Dizzy” (Sarah Louise Bennet/ Eurovision)

Olly Alexander announced that he would be taking part in the 2024 edition Eurovision Song Contest late last year, stating that he’d “wanted to do it for a while”.

The song he performed at the contest was called ‘Dizzy’ and was released in March 2024.

Alexander finished in 18th place, out of 25 countries, receiving zero points from the public, unfortunately. He was robbed.

Prior to his performance at Eurovision, there were calls for Alexander to boycott the contest due to the inclusion of Israel. More than 450 queer artists and public figures signed an open letter calling on him to withdraw as a protest against what the UN and other organisations have described as genocidal acts perpetuated against the Palestinian people by Israel in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

In a statement shared on social media, Olly Alexander and other 2024 Eurovision acts, including Ireland’s non-binary artist, Bambie Thug, said they “acknowledge the privilege of taking part in Eurovision”.

“In light of the current situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, and particularly in Gaza, and in Isreal, we do not feel comfortable being silent,” the group.

“It is important to us to stand in solidarity with the oppressed and communicate our heartfelt wish for peace, an immediate and lasting ceasefire, and the safe return of all hostages.

“We stand united against all forms of hate, including antisemitism and islamophobia.”

Why did Olly Alexander go solo?

Olly Alexander performs on stage during Electric Picnic Music Festival 2019 (Getty)

Alexander’s band Years & Years was formed in 2010 by Mikey Goldsworthy, Noel Leeman, Olivier Subria, and Emre Türkmen – Alexander was in fact the last to join.

Their debut single was released in July 2012 with the band performing as a five but Leeman and Subria soon left the group.

Their 2015 single ‘King’ reached No.1 on the UK’s singles charts, earning the band name recognition internationally.

In 2021, the band split and Years & Years became a solo project under which Alexander would release music.

Alexander said at the time: “Bands are like marriages. Any separation is difficult, and I think it went as well as it could, with us.”

He then released the album Night Call, which was the last to use the Years & Years name.

The National Lottery’s Big Bash will be shown on ITV1 and ITVX on 31 December 2024 from 5.45pm to 7.45pm.