Olly Alexander has joked about his vote-less Eurovision final performance and confirmed that he’s left his former moniker of Years & Years behind for good.

Performing at Radio 1’s Big Weekend on Monday (27 May), Alexander, who received “nil points” from the public and finished 18th at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden, said: “I don’t know have to tell you how good it feels to be back in the UK, doing a show. Do you know what, this is my first-ever show as Olly Alexander,” NME reported.

“I used to be in Years & Years, and now I’m just me.”

The band, formed in 2010, comprised Alexander, Mikey Goldsworthy and Emre Turkmen, and released two albums: Communion and Palo Santo.

2024 Eurovision act and pop star Olly Alexander is a British queer icon. (Getty)

The singer then released a third album under the Years & Years banner, Night Call, in 2022, as well as a greatest hits record, Odyssey, this year, which contains work from Years & Years, his solo music, and the track performed at Eurovision, “Dizzy”.

Alexander’s set at the festival ended with the single. Introducing the number, he poked fun at his Eurovision result, telling fans at Stockwood Park, in Luton: “And now for the song that was only 17 places away from winning the Eurovision Song Contest.”

He later wrote on Instagram: “Honestly, I don’t know where to even begin with this whole experience, I’m going to be processing things for a long time. For now, I just want to say I am so proud of the performance and my team, everybody absolutely smashed it and gave it their all to bring the vision to life.”

Eurovision 2024 was steeped in controversy, much of which was related to the inclusion of Israel amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

The Netherlands’ entry was disqualified and Ireland’s historic non-binary singer, Bambie Thug, took aim at the European Broadcasting Union after being told to remove messages of solidarity for Palestine from their performance.

The contest was won by Switzerland’s Nemo, the first non-binary performer to top the voting.