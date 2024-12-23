JoJo Siwa’s ‘private performance’ for Kath Ebbs sparks fresh romance rumours

People are once again asking “who is JoJo Siwa dating?” after the singer was spotted with The Bachelor star Abbie Chatfield’s best friend Kath Ebbs.

JoJo Siwa announced at the end of November that her three-month romance with fellow dancer Dakayla Wilson was over. Shortly afterwards, the former Dance Moms star was seen with Ebbs during a visit to Australia.

Siwa has described her former partner Wilson as an “amazing girl” and a “very special human”.

On 1 December Ebbs, 27, took to her Instagram story to share a video of JoJo Siwa, who seemed confused about how to fill a car with petrol. “That’s on being rich and having an electric car,” Ebbs joked.

Siwa also appeared to be shocked that she would have to go to the cashier to pay after filling up the car – in the US drivers pay for their fuel beforehand – and Ebbs could be heard laughing at the former Dance Moms star.

“I didn’t pay for it, you could just drive off,” Siwa said, to which Ebbs responded: “You could, but they have your number plate.”

The pair were romantically linked by the Daily Mail but neither have confirmed the rumours. However, a new Instagram story seems to suggest that they could be an item.

Ebbs shared a video of Siwa driving on Monday (23 December), while she enthusiastically talks about the Grey’s Anatomy musical episode.

JoJo Siwa then breaks into a performance, turning the music on and belting out the lyrics.

“Oh, a whole show…” Kath Ebbs wrote on a video of Siwa performing, which went on for another five posts.

In one story, Siwa was shown teary-eyed as she shared a YouTube clip from the episode while sitting with Ebbs on a sofa. They later sat down together to watch episode one.

Another Aussie outing saw the pair sharing a “warm moment” on Queensland’s famous Gold Coast, with Siwa holding Ebbs’ face at one point, according to the Mail.

