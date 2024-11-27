JoJo Siwa confirms breakup with Dakayla Wilson

JoJo Siwa and fellow dancer Dakayla Wilson are no longer together.

The pair only announced their relationship in a TikTok video in August. Wilson is best-known for appearing on So You Think You Can Dance where Siwa was one of the judges.

Appearing on the podcast Talk Tuah with Haliey Welch, Siwa said being with Wilson was her “bestest relationship”. However, in an interview with People magazine at the 11th Annual American Reality Television Awards last week, she revealed that their three-month romance was over.

“We have gone our separate ways but she is an amazing girl,” the former Dance Moms star said. “I got my own fun holiday plans, and I know she’s got her family she’s spent the holidays with. I’m happy for her that she has [them].”

Siwa also told E! News that she’s learnt to keep some things private.

“You f**k up and put things public that shouldn’t be and unfortunately that is the only way you learn sometimes. I’ve had to learn some hard lessons but they’ve paid off in the end.”

They pair are believed to still be good friends and Siwa said Wilson was a “very special human” and was happy that she “got to spend a bit of my life with” her.

