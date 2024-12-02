JoJo Siwa has been spotted with The Bachelor star Abbie Chatfield’s best friend Kath Ebbs, sparking speculation that they are dating.

Siwa announced at the end of November that her three-month romance with fellow dancer Dakayla Wilson was over. Now, during a visit to Australia, she has been linked to queer actor and writer Kath Ebbs, who is best friends with queer podcaster Abbie Chatfield.

The pair have been linked by the Daily Mail but neither have confirmed the dating rumours.

Ebbs, 27, took to her Instagram story on Sunday (1 December) to share a video of Siwa, who seemed confused about how to fill a car with petrol.

“That’s on being rich and having an electric car,” Ebbs joked.

Siwa also appeared to be shocked that she would have to go to the cashier to pay after filling up the car – in the US drivers pay for their fuel beforehand – and Ebbs could be heard laughing at the former Dance Moms star.

“I didn’t pay for it, you could just drive off,” Siwa said, to which Ebbs responded: “You could, but they have your number plate.”

The duo’s outing follows them sharing a “warm moment” on Queensland’s famous Gold Coast last week, with JoJo Siwa holding Kath Ebbs’ face at one point, according to the Mail.

Siwa recently caused a stir with the racy sapphic lyrics of her latest song “Iced Coffee.”

Having seen a preview for “Iced Coffee”, fans were quick to point out that some of beverage-themed metaphors were a bit risqué.

“French-pressed up against my chest, oh, oui, oui,” the song begins, before: “Like the way you grindin’ my bean.”

While some loved the new song, others were less than impressed. “Someone correct me if I’m wrong, but I don’t think ‘bean’ has been used that way in a song before, what a pioneer,” one TikToker wrote.

But another TikTok user hit Siwa with the hardest roast of all time, writing: “I regret saying we needed more lesbian representation in music.” Ouch.

