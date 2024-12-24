Sandi Toksvig’s Christmas at the Royal Albert Hall: The warm hug we all need

Christmas at the Royal Albert Hall has never been queerer, and it’s all thanks to Sandi Toksvig.

Sandi Claus is Coming to Town brought glitter, glamour and queer joy to the Royal Albert Hall. The one-night-only extravaganza, featuring the BBC Concert Orchestra and the London Gay Men’s Chorus, brought Toksvig back to the stage where she performed as an out lesbian for the first time.

Allies and the LGBTQ+ community turned up in their most festive attire, ready to bask in the dulcet tones of a show crafted with Sandi’s signature charm.

Sandi on stage with son Theo. (PinkNews)

Taking to the stage in a dazzling silver sequin jacket, Sandi looked every inch the queer legend. She treated the audience like extended family – no surprise, given she recently told PinkNews that she’s the “grandma lesbian” of the community, always there if anyone needs a cuddle.

To roaring cheers and thunderous applause, Sandi wished everyone a “Happy Christmas,” and so began a show that was part-pantomime, part-carol concert, and entirely delightful.

Reprising her role as the host of BBC’s QI, she peppered the evening with fascinating facts about the Albert Hall, including that its organ boasts 9,999 pipes, and its wrought-iron domed roof, held in place by its own 800-ton weight, could support a blue whale.

Sandi Claus was an unforgettable evening. (PinkNews)

Performances by the BBC Concert Orchestra and the London Gay Men’s Chorus also filled the hall with joy. The chorus, in particular, instilled a deep sense of gay pride with their electric renditions. Every classic, from “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” to “Feliz Navidad”, was performed with passion and flair.

Some songs received a cheeky queer twist, including “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing”, which was revamped with lyrics about coming out on Christmas Day.

West End star Carrie Hope Fletcher, whose voice is nothing short of angelic, played an angel. In a heart-warming moment during her rendition of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”, Sandi, dressed as Santa, held her hand; a tender display that left no dry eyes in the house.

Carrie later described the night as magic, admitting it took all her strength not to cry from the sheer beauty of it all.

Everyone in the audience learned the meaning of hygge through song and dance. (PinkNews)

The evening also celebrated Sandi’s love for family. Her wife joined her on stage for a kiss, embodying everything the comedian stands for: love, courage and fostering a sense of belonging.

Sandi also talked about her Danish heritage, teaching the audience about the concept of hygge (pronounced “hoo-gah”), which, her son Theo explained, had been central to his upbringing.

The orchestra performed an upbeat song dedicated to hygge, charming the audience with lyrics such as: “Hygge means comfortable, hygge means cosy, hygge means sitting by the fire with your cheeks all rosy.” The whimsical scene even featured men in dressing gowns dancing, before cheekily stripping down to silver pants – much to the audience’s delight.

Dancers added extra glamour, and drag queen Lady Malcolm became the love interest of Sandi’s sidekick. By the evening’s end, Sandi had fully transformed into “Sandi Claus,” and snow fell on the stage, capping off the night in magical style.

Sandi Claus is Coming to Town took over the Albert Hall. (PinkNews)

The show did indeed felt like a warm hug from Sandi, a reminder of her dedication to the LGBTQ+ community. Inspired after reading The Well of Loneliness, by Radclyffe Hall, as a young woman, Sandi’s activism continues to burn bright.

Through her sparkling wit and radiant compassion, she offers hope for a future of LGBTQ+ inclusivity and, most importantly, love that transcends all differences.

