Dua Lipa recently announced details of a headline Royal Albert Hall show – and these are the ticket prices.

The pop star will perform the one-off London show on 17 October in support of her album, Radical Optimism.

Announcing the show she said “so excited to announce I’ll be doing a show at The Royal Albert Hall … this is such a special iconic venue and I can’t wait to share these songs live with you.”

Fans can expect to hear the likes of “Houdini”, “Training Season” and upcoming release, “Illusion” from her third studio album.

Alongside the Royal Albert Hall show, the singer announced a mini European stadium tour, with dates in Pula, Berlin and Nimes.

Plus she’ll also headline a string of festival this summer, including Mad Cool, NOS Alive and Glastonbury.

The Royal Albert Hall has a capacity of just over 5,000 people, so there’s likely going to be a lot more demand than availability for tickets.

If you’re planning on trying to get tickets for her headline London show you will want to make sure you’re prepared.

Below you can find out the ticket prices and on-sale details for Dua Lipa at the Royal Albert Hall.

What are the Dua Lipa ticket prices for her Royal Albert Hall show?

Following a sold-out presale earlier this week, it was confirmed that tickets will be priced at £55-£86.

It’s also been confirmed that there is a limit of two tickets per booking.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am BST on 12 April via Ticketmaster.

The singer has confirmed a string of headline shows in Europe this summer, as well as a number of festival appearances: