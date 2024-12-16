Dua Lipa performed a Broadway-style duet with Elton John during a one-night show in London.

The “Levitating” hit-maker headed up the concert, Dua Lipa Live from the Royal Albert Hall, alongside a 53-piece orchestra. The show, filmed in October, reimagined some of her biggest hits.

“It was always on the top of my list of places I’ve been dreaming to perform in,” she told CBS Mornings. “I love the theatre element of the venue and how grand it is, but [it’s] also very intimate.”

Lipa began with a Broadway-worthy version of Elton’s “Rocketman”, before bringing “the man who needs no introduction” to the stage. The pair then performed their duet “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)”, which mixes three of his songs: “Sacrifice”, from 1989, “Where’s the Shoorah?” from his Blue Moves album and 1983’s “Kiss the Bride.”

Dua Lipa and Sir Elton John sang a duet during Dua Lipa Live from the Royal Albert Hall. (David M. Benett/Getty Images for the Elton John AIDS Foundation)

Elton performed despite an infection which had left him with “limited vision” in one eye. More recently, he revealed that he “can’t see anything” out of it.

Lipa, who has been romantically linked to Fantastic Beasts and Masters of the Air star Callum Turner, revealed that she considered Elton a friend and he had supported her career.

“I’ve listened to Elton’s music my whole life,” she said.

An Evening with Dua Lipa is available to stream on Paramount+.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.