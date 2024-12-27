Ella Morgan appeared to post a cryptic Instagram caption days after she reportedly split from her Celebs Go Dating co-star Alex James Ali.

The Married At First Sight star became the first trans person to appear on both reality series, becoming a co-star to Gogglebox icon Stephen Webb on Celebs Go Dating.

The trans rights advocate navigated a series of emotional moments during the Channel 4 dating series, including having a wholesome reaction to one of her previous dates accepting her identity. She went on to meet Ali at the retreat, and the pair confirmed their relationship in September.

However, insider sources told The Sun that the pair allegedly split after cheating claims. Her partner was allegedly “unfaithful and messaging other and younger women”, according to the outlet.

Now, Morgan has since appeared to address the relationship claims with a cryptic Instagram post. Taking to Instagram on Christmas Day, the reality star posed in front of the Christmas tree with a new “main man”: her adorable pup.

“Merry Christmas to you all..from me & my main man,” she captioned the image.

The insider source told the outlet previously: “Ella is absolutely heartbroken and disappointed but the trust is gone now for her.

“On the outside they appeared so happy and loved up but there was cracks growing on the inside…She’s going into the New Year single with a positive mind frame but it has come at the worst time with Christmas and her birthday just days away,” the source alleged.

PinkNews has contacted a representative of Ella Morgan for a comment on the matter.

Morgan and Ali first made their relationship exclusive during the series finale of the celebrity dating series, which aired on 19 September. The pair were asked by series experts Paul, Anna and Tara whether they were exclusive.

Ali responded by saying that they “should be”. He explained at the time: “We basically are [exclusive]”.