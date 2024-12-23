MAFS UK star Ella Morgan spectacularly hits back at anti-trans trolls: ‘I have always been a girl’

Married at First Sight UK’s Ella Morgan has spoken about her transition and responded defiantly to the anti-trans messages she receives on social media.

Ella Morgan shared a number of photos on Instagram from when she was a child, as well as of herself lying in a hospital bed, presumably while she was undergoing gender-affirming care, alongside more-recent images.

“A reminder to myself on a day I’m not feeling great, I remember how far I’ve come on this crazy journey called life, I’m so proud of myself and also little Evan,” she wrote, referring to her deadname.

“In a world where you can be kind, remember you can also be anything (anything is possible, don’t give up), be loved and be authentically yourself.”

She “inspires” herself because she went through so much and but kept going, always “with a smile”. And it was worth it because she’d “always been Ella inside.”

She goes on to explain that, for her, being transgender wasn’t just about the medical side of things but rather “discovering who you are, being brave and strong, living your life authentically, loving yourself inside and out and spreading that love towards other people, accepting one another, no matter the difference”, she added before calling for respect.

“I am simply a girl who was born in the wrong body. My outside now matches how I’ve always felt inside. I didn’t want to become a girl; I am, and have always been, a girl.”

Ella Morgan has been outspoken about her transition and on behalf of other transgender people, previously urging the NHS to listen to trans youngsters when it comes to gender-affirming care and to not take away their choices.

She found fame after appearing as the first trans contestant on Married at First Sight, and Celebs Go Dating, where she found a connection with now boyfriend Alex James Ali.

She recently told the Daily Record that he was “honestly incredible”, adding: “I’m so glad I have found someone after all these years of being single and everything I have gone through.”

