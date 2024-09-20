Celebs Go Dating’s Ella Morgan hard-launches her new partner: ‘My new man!’

Ella Morgan of Celebs Go Dating has hard-launched her new partner following the series finale, announcing: “My new man!”

The reality star was the first trans person to appear on Married at First Sight UK and Celebs Go Dating, the latter of which she appeared alongside Gogglebox star Stephen Webb.

Morgan has experienced a rollercoaster of emotional moments during the Channel 4 dating series, including having a wholesome reaction to one of her previous dates accepting her identity. She went on to meet Alex at the retreat, and the rest is history.

After the series finale aired on 19 September, with fans witnessing the celebrities and their dates at a pool party, Morgan made her relationship Instagram official.

In a doting post about her Celebs Go Dating beau, Morgan wrote: “She’s finally off the market! Took a piece of the set home with me, met my match in my new man!”

Back at the pool party, the LGBTQ+ advocate was asked by the experts, Paul, Anna and Tara, whether they were exclusive. Alex responded by saying that they “should be”. He added: “We basically are [together]”.

To this, Morgan said she was “the happiest girl on the planet”. Paul asked her whether the moment felt like a dream, to which she replied: “No. This is the dream I wanted, but it feels like my reality now.”

To Morgan’s surprise, Alex later showed his partner one of his tattoos which read, “Ella”. He said: “I was going to show you this later to let you know how much I’m into you.”

Now that her Celebs Go Dating stint has wrapped up, Morgan has her eyes set on making history on Strictly Come Dancing.

She told PinkNews exclusively: “What I love about me is that on every show I’ve been on, I’ve made history as a first trans person on there! I would love to be the first trans woman on Strictly, and it would just be the best experience to represent the trans community.”