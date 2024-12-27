The 2024 Outnumbered Christmas special saw the Brockman family reunite on screen for the first time since 2016: and boy, was it jam packed with revelations – particularly about hilarious fan-favourite Karen.

Claire Skinner (Sue), Hugh Dennis (Pete), Tyger Drew-Honey (Jake), Daniel Roche (Ben) and, of course, Ramona Marquez (Karen) all reprised their iconic roles 17 years on from their first-ever outing in 2007.

It isn’t all fun and games, however. Pete has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and is struggling with how to break the news to his children who – now all in their twenties – have a lot going on in their lives.

Jake is trying to juggle working from home with looking after his energy-filled three-year-old, Zara. Ben is planning an ambitious trip to the Andes, but spends half the episode trapped on rail replacement buses.

However, it was a revelation about Karen’s life that had queer viewers celebrating. The episode confirmed that Karen is a lesbian, who hasn’t been particularly lucky in love. Asked about her most recent girlfriend Lucy, she simply says: “We split up.” Later in the episode, it’s also revealed that she’s a Just Stop Oil protester.

Basically, as a character, adult Karen seems to have been perfectly designed to annoy a GB News presenter, and we love to see it.

What’s more, art is imitating life – Ramona Marquez is, like Karen Brockman, a lesbian. The actress came out as bisexual in her contribution to the book Women Don’t Owe You Pretty, by Florence Given, which was published in 2020, and in 2022 revealed that she was in a relationship with photographer Emily Caiger.

Although Ramona has not updated fans on her relationship status since then, Emily regularly features on her Instagram, and her bio on the platform now describes Ramona as: “Lesbian, vegan and a sober girly.”

Queer fans flocked to social media to celebrate the fact that Karen is now, officially, a queer icon.

Karen is a Lesbian who got arrested at a Just Stop Oil protest!?!? #Outnumbered pic.twitter.com/crnCNQNxzj — Sophie (@journo_sophie) December 26, 2024

One person gleefully wrote: “Karen is a lesbian who got arrested at a Just Stop Oil protest?”

There were lots of other celebratory tweets too, all basically with the same “punching the air” vibe. The gays keep winning, etc.

Others said how important this queer representation was to them, with one writing: “Karen being a lesbian is so special to me.” Another said: “I’m behind on Outnumbered but Karen being the gifted and talented kid at school and now she’s gay, oh yes I called it.”

The Outnumbered Christmas special is available to watch on iPlayer.