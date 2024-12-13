Outnumbered is back for a Christmas special, featuring lesbian star Ramona Marquez as Karen.

Last month, years after the final episode aired, the cast returned for a sketch during Children in Need. And now they’re back with a full festive episode.

The comedy favourite, known for being partly unscripted, starred Hugh Dennis as father Peter, and Claire Skinner as Sue, with Tyger Drew-Honey, Daniel Roche and Ramona Marquez as the couple’s three young children: Jake, Ben and Karen respectively.

The last time we saw the family in a full episode was the 2016 Christmas special, more than two years after the show ended its five-season run.

Karen joins the family for Christmas in Outnumbered. (BBC/Hat Trick Productions/Adam Lawrence)

Peter and Claire have downsized when we meet them but the three now-grown-up children – plus one grandchild – join them for festive celebrations.

But, we are told, “fate, neighbours, hyenas and bus replacement services get in their way!”

Eldest son Jake’s fatherhood will be a central topic to the episode.

“Jake absolutely adores his child and is very much in love with the mother of his child but he has been having struggles with fatherhood as any parents of small children can relate,” said Drew-Honey, who bared (almost) all for BBC3’s Am I Sexist in 2017.

Speaking about the possibility of an Outnumbered revival, he told Radio Times: “It’s entirely within the realms of possibility. There’s no reason why we shouldn’t… never say never.”

His on-screen sister, Ramona Marquez, added: “For me, it’s like being back with really good friends, who you’ve known for ages, and just hanging out.

“It feels very natural being back together and I look forward to seeing these guys.”

Karen is all grown up. (BBC/Hat Trick Productions/Adam Lawrence)

Is Outnumbered’s Ramona Marquez LGBTQ+?

Marquez grew up on screen as the precocious Karen, having started her acting career in 2007 at the age of six.

Now 23, she came out as bisexual in her contribution to the book Women Don’t Owe You Pretty, by Florence Given, published in 2020. However, her latest Instagram bio reads: “Lesbian, vegan and a sober girly.”

In 2022, Marquez revealed that she was in a relationship with photographer Emily Caiger. Last month, she shared a poem by E E Cummings with a series of images of her girlfriend to celebrate their third anniversary.

Marquez became the first child to win best female comedy newcomer at the British Comedy Awards for her performance as Karen. She has also appeared in Enid, The King’s Speech, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and voiced Gwen in Arthur Christmas.

The Outnumbered Christmas special airs from 9.40pm on BBC One on Boxing Day and on iPlayer.

