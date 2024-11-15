The Outnumbered cast are coming back to our screens for an highly anticipated charity reunion special on Children in Need on Friday (15 November).

The British sitcom, which began its successful run on BBC1 in 2007, followed the Brockman family and starred Hugh Dennis as father Peter and Claire Skinner as mum Sue, with Tyger Drew-Honey, Daniel Roche and Ramona Marquez as the couple’s three young children: Jake, Ben and Karen.

Ten years after the final episode aired, the cast are back together for the special, written and directed by the Outnumbered writers, to raise money for charity. Although it is not known what they will be doing exactly, the cast were seen wearing Pudsey Bear t-shirts and matching ears in a photo released ahead of the sketch.

Ramona Marquez played Karen Brockman in Outnumbered from 2007 to 2016. The cast will reunite for Children In Need 2024 (BBC)

Ramona Marquez became the first child to win best female comedy newcomer at the British Comedy Awards for her role as the hilarious and precocious Karen, having started her acting career in 2007 at the age of six.

Now 23, she’s also appeared in made-for-TV movie Enid, which explored the life of children’s author Enid Blyton, The King’s Speech, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and A Louder Silence.

The actress came out as bisexual in her contribution to the book Women Don’t Owe You Pretty, by Florence Given, which was published in 2020, and in 2022 revealed that she was in a relationship with photographer Emily Caiger.

The Daily Mail reported on the relationship after Marquez shared photos taken by Caiger, whom the star called her “girlfriend” while praising her photography talent.

Although Marquez has not updated fans on her relationship status since then, Caiger regularly features on her Instagram, and her bio on the platform now describes her as: “Lesbian, vegan and a sober girly.”

Her most recent post is a beautiful celebration of her three year anniversary with Caiger.

While the Children in Need sketch will be shorter than a normal episode of Outnumbered, fans will be pleased to know that the cast will also be back for a Christmas special this year. We can’t wait.

