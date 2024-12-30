Wedding bells are ringing for a second time for Rebel Wilson and her wife Ramona Agruma! The pair are now legally married following a second wedding ceremony in Sydney.

After both a destination wedding in Italy and an engagement in Paris, the pair opted for their legal wedding to take place in the Pitch Perfect star’s hometown of Sydney, Australia.

On Sunday (29 December), the actress shared images on her Instagram of the celebrations alongside her wife, which took place in front of the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge, near the Opera House.

“My sister Liberty officiated our legal wedding in Sydney!” Wilson wrote beneath the carousel of gorgeous couples and family photos.

“It meant my 94-year-old grandmother Gar could come which was very special to us to have her included and just felt right to do it in my hometown at this glorious time of the year!”

In the comments, Wilson’s former co-stars and celebrity friends offered their congratulations.

“So happy for you Rebs,” fellow Pitch Perfect actor Adam Devine commented, while former Biggest Loser trainer Michelle Bridges added: “Beautiful! Good to have you home!”

Despite originally tying the knot on the Italian island of Sardinia, equal marriage rights are not yet recognised in the country, but civil unions have been legally recognised since 2016. Equal marriage in Australia, however, has been legal since 2017.

The couple married on 28 September after they took their first vacation as a public couple in Italy, sources told People.

Photos of the wedding emerged online at the time that showed the loved-up couple sharing a kiss beneath a flower arch while wearing matching white dresses during the beautiful ceremony.

The pair were pictured sharing a kiss during their private wedding ceremony. The couple looked joyful in matching wedding dresses, holding hands and gazing into each other’s eyes.

We’re sending our congratulations to the pair for their legal wedding!