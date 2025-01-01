JK Rowling claims there ‘are no trans kids’

JK Rowling has declared that there is no such thing as trans children.

The Harry Potter author, who is well-known for her contentious views on trans rights, made the statement on X/Twitter, in response to someone saying they wished she would “use [her] immense power for good” and that her “hateful focus on trans kids is hurtful and unnecessary”.

Rowling responded by writing: “There are no trans kids. No child is ‘born in the wrong body’, there are only adults like you, prepared to sacrifice the health of minors to bolster your belief in an ideology that will end up wreaking more harm than lobotomies and false-memory syndrome combined.”

There are no trans kids. No child is 'born in the wrong body'. There are only adults like you, prepared to sacrifice the health of minors to bolster your belief in an ideology that will end up wreaking more harm than lobotomies and false memory syndrome combined. pic.twitter.com/yyc4MxgfOk — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 28, 2024

In a later comment, Rowling claimed TikTok videos were encouraging children to be trans.

“Kids are watching TikTok videos of surgeons selling the idea that bodies can be modified like Lego. Schools affirm kids’ trans identities behind parents’ backs. A certain kids’ charity in the UK sent out breast binders to pubescent girls without parental consent.

“Many parents are struggling to protect kids from a zeitgeist telling them that anxieties about puberty, sexuality and growing up can be fixed by life-long reliance on Big Pharma and by doctors who make Frankenstein look ethical.”

In 2022, estimates from the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law, in California, revealed that approximately 1.6 million people aged 13 and older – about 0.6 per cent of the population – identified as transgender in the US. Within this figure, there were believed to be about 300,000 teenagers, between the ages of 13 and 17.

And research published in BMJ Medicine showed that in 2018 about 78 people per every 100,000 aged 16 and 17 identified as transgender.

In addition, research collated from a Kaiser Family Foundation and Washington Post poll found 66 per cent of adults reported knowing they were trans before the age of 18, with 32 per cent saying they began to understand their gender when they were 10 or younger. Just over a third of those surveyed noted it between the ages of 11 and 17.

This is not the first time Rowling has attacked the validity of transgender identities, especially trans youngsters, and she has previously said: “The vast majority of children grow out of gender dysphoria if allowed to go through puberty. The single best cure is letting nature take its course.”

However, Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has repeatedly spoken out in support of trans youngsters.

In 2023, he took part in a 20-minute discussion panel, in association with The Trevor Project, and said: “We listen to so many people talk about trans youth and hear them talked about so often in the news. I’d love to hear from all of you about why we can trust kids to tell us who they are.”

In 2020, the actor wrote a letter apologising for the “pain” Rowling’s comments on gender identity had caused.