Scissor Sisters star Jake Shears has gone official with his new partner.

The Too Much Music singer-songwriter confirmed rumours that he was dating West End performer Jon Reynolds, in an Instagram post.

Shears posted his “favourite thing that happened in 2024,” sharing several photos of the couple together over the past year. Fans, friends and well-wishers were quick to celebrate, with one saying: “Aw, love this.”

Among the well-wishers was “Murder on the Dancefloor” singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who sent a row of heart emojis, and Queen’s Adam Lambert, who said: “Aww.”

Reynolds has worked in a variety of West End productions, including Swing in Sunset Boulevard, Back to the Future, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat. Having trained at the Italia Conti Academy and Laine Theatre Arts, he is currently featuring in Devil Wears Prada.

Shears has previously spoken about his difficulty dating in the UK, saying he’s not sure when someone was flirting with him.

“I don’t feel men check each other out here,” he said on the All Out podcast. “There’s not a lot of just flirting with guys here at all. There’s no acknowledgement of one another, even if you’re going to the same gym every day.”

It’s all rather different in the US, he added. “People definitely acknowledge each other a little more, talk to each other, check each other out, flirt, cruise. I don’t see that very much here.”

The star joined Ellis-Bextor for a special BBC programme on New Year’s Eve.

