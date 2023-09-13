Ariana Grande tears up talking about ‘hiding’ behind botox and filler

Ariana Grande had to hold back tears as she opened up about the years she spent ‘hiding’ behind botox and lip filler.

The “Break Free” singer is the latest celeb to flex her make-up skills on Vogue’s Beauty Secrets YouTube series.

After telling fans about her childhood on Broadway, Grande got deep about how being in the spotlight from a young age gave her a tainted view of beauty.

“I feel like my relationship to beauty has changed so much over the years, especially because I started so young,” she said towards the end of her make-up tutorial.

“You know, being exposed to so many voices at a young age, especially when people have things to say about your appearance and stuff at a young age, it’s really hard to know what’s worth hearing and not. But, you know, when you’re 17 you don’t really know that yet.

“I, over the years, used make-up as a disguise as something to hide behind: more and more hair, thicker eyeliner, you know? And that can be so beautiful at times and I still do have love for it.

“But I think as I get older I don’t love that being the intention behind it anymore. I think of it as self-expression now, and accentuating what is here.

“Our relationships to beauty are so personal like, we’re here talking about beauty secrets. Isn’t the secret that we all just want to feel our best and be loved?”

Ari went on to confess that she had gotten cosmetic work done in the past, but put a stop to it all in 2018.

“Full transparency as a beauty person, I’ve had a tonne of lip filler over the years and botox. I stopped in 2018 because I just felt so… too much. I just felt like [I was] hiding, you know?”

Ariana confessed that she had gotten lip fillers and botox in the past. (Getty)

As her eyes suddenly welled up with tears, she chuckled: “I didn’t expect to get emotional!”

Trying to fight back the tears, she continued: “For a long time beauty was about hiding for me. And now I feel like maybe it’s not.

“I stopped getting fillers and botox and maybe I’ll start again one day, I don’t know. To each their own. Whatever makes you feel beautiful, I do support.

“But I know for me, I was just like, ‘Oh! I want to see my well-earned cry lines and smile lines.’ I hope my smile lines get deeper and deeper and I laugh more and more. And I just think aging is such a beautiful thing.”

Having enough of the waterworks, she then cracked: “Now – might I get a facelift in ten years? I might! Yeah! But these are just thoughts that I feel like we should be able to discuss if we’re sitting here talking about beauty secrets. F*** it, let’s lay it all out there.”

Fans were moved by Grande’s honesty and thanked her for being so transparent about her beauty journey.

“Love her honesty, this was such an important thing as a celebrity,” one fan commented.

“I’ve never heard any celeb talk about getting lip filler and Botox so freely and transparently and I love it!” raved a second.

And a third concurred: “Yes yes! Everyone gets to be young, not everyone gets to be old.”