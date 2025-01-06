Emilia Pérez has won big at the Golden Globes 2025 – with many celebrating it as a win for trans representation on screen.

Both Wicked’s Ariana Grande and Emilia Pérez’s Selena Gomez went head-to-head at the award ceremony on Sunday (5 January) after congratulating one another on their nominations.

While the trans musical drama won big on the evening, Jon M. Chu’s movie adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked walked away with just one award. Emilia Pérez was the most nominated film of the night and was honoured with four Golden Globe awards for Best Film – Musical or Comedy, Supporting Female Actor for Zoe Saldaña, Original Song, and Film not in the English Language.

Zoe Saldaña beat her co-star Gomez and Wicked’s Grande in the Supporting Female Actor category. The Cynthia Erivo and Grande-fronted film, however, earned the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award, after losing out in the Supporting Female Actor, Female Actor and Best Motion Picture categories.

Emilia Pérez is potentially also set to do well at the BAFTAs, too. Out of a total 25 categories, Emilia Pérez has been placed on the longlist to be nominated in 15 of them, including best film, director, leading actress and three in the supporting actress list, Variety reports.

In her Golden Globes acceptance speech, lead actress Karla Sofía Gascón thanked the trans community. Also, in reference to her yellow and orange Saint Laurent gown, she said: “I chose these colours — the Buddhist colours — tonight because I have a message for you: The light always wins over darkness.”

In November, Gascón opened up to PinkNews about how she approached the role of Emilia, saying: “I really immersed myself in the character to the point that my personal stability became a bit at risk,” she says, through a translator who is stifling laughter at the star’s choice of words. “I got so lost in my character that I started to lose sight of where I stopped and my character began.”



