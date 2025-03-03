Viewers call out ‘the irony’ between The Substance and Demi Moore’s Oscars loss

The Oscars 2025 have been and gone, but viewers are still mulling over the “irony” of Demi Moore’s loss in the Best Actress category.

The 62-year-old finally received her long-overdue flowers with her first-ever Oscars nomination for her role as Elisabeth Sparkle in the gory, body horror film, The Substance. However, it was up-and-comer Mikey Madison, 25, who took home the trophy for her work as the titular main character in comedy-drama Anora.

Moore was ever the graceful professional as last year’s winner Emma Stone announced Madison as the winner of the coveted award. In the first-time winner’s speech, Madison thanked her fellow nominees.

Mikey Madison accepts the #Oscar award for best actress for starring in #Anora pic.twitter.com/P1BgZQAcd6 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 3, 2025

“I also just want to recognize the thoughtful, intelligent, beautiful, breathtaking work of my fellow nominees,” Madison said.”I’m honored to be recognized alongside all of you.”

To this, Moore smiled towards the winner and touched her hands to her heart. However, fans can’t help but notice parallels between the outcome at the ceremony, and her nominated film, The Substance.

Of course, the film explores unattainable beauty standards, toxic masculinity and female self-hatred, as well as, on a deeper level, ageism both within the entertainment industry and in the wider world.

Mikey Madison thanked her fellow nominees in her acceptance speech. (Rich Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

“As a The Substance warrior the irony of 62-year-old Demi Moore – who has had a storied career in the industry – losing to a 25-year-old up-and-comer is not lost on me,” one social media user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Hurts so bad.”

“Is Demi Moore losing the Oscar to a young new starlet who also exposed her body in the film not an almost exact parallel to what The Substance is all about?”, another noted.

A third added, “Demi Moore losing to Mikey Madison is basically the plot of The Substance.” Meanwhile, another onlooker said, “The irony of Demi Moore living out a Sue experience right now.”

However, it is important to note that Madison’s work on the film has nonetheless shone a light on the sex work industry, giving hope to the women in the film and in the wider community that they will be “respected” following its success.

Last year, fans of the Barbie movie noticed a similar irony in Ryan Gosling being nominated for the Barbie movie, but not its star Margot Robbie or director Greta Gerwig. For reference, the movie is literally about the issues women face in a patriarchal society.

