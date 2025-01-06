Hit Netflix stalker drama Baby Reindeer went for gold this week after show creator Richard Gadd and fellow star Jessica Gunning both scooped Golden Globe awards.

The dark comedy series – based on Richard Gadd’s real life experiences – added to its laundry list of accreditations during the Golden Globes on Sunday (5 January), winning Best Limited TV Series, as well as Best Supporting Female Actor.

Accepting the award, Gadd, who is bisexual, said that the volume of people embracing his story “means the world” to him as well as the cast and producers, adding that he is grateful for getting the chance to “tell this messed-up story to the world.”

The series, inspired by Gadd’s real-life experiences, follows comedian Donny Dunn (Gadd) as he is stalked by a woman, played by Jessica Gunning, after offering her a cup of tea at a pub he worked at.

Baby Reindeer won two Golden Globes. (Getty)

Addressing how dark the Netflix show is, Gadd said he felt it spoke to “the kind of painful inconsistencies of being human.”

“I think for a while now, there’s this kind of belief in television that stories that are too dark and complicated won’t sell and no one will watch them,” he said. “I hope that Baby Reindeer has done away with that theory.

“Any story when done right, it’s universal, and all the weird, idiosyncratic struggles we go through on a daily basis are just as worthy of being committed to screen as any. So commissioners, streamers, when you’re totting up the numbers and putting together the budgets for this year, remember to keep some back for the little person to tell their story.”

Lesbian actress Jessica Gunning also won, bagging the title of Best Supporting Female Actor.

Nominated alongside stars such as The Bear’s Liza Colón-Zayas, Hacks’ Hannah Einbinder, and The Diplomat’s Allison Janney, Gunning was elated to win the award, almost tripping on the stairs and exposing her cleavage as she went to collect it.

You may like to watch

“You almost saw my Golden Globes,” she joked.

“I can’t believe that this is happening to me,” the 38-year-old said. “Thank you to Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer has changed my life in ways that I can’t even explain … I know the eight-year-old me would be chuffed to bits.”

The limited series has already won a whopping six Emmy awards, including Outstanding Lead Actor for Gadd.

Gadd was nominated for Best TV Actor at the awards ceremony, but just missed the mark in favour of Colin Farrell for The Penguin.