Beleaguered leader Justin Trudeau has resigned as the prime minister of Canada following weeks of pressure from within the Liberal Party, after he faced a mounting set of crises.

The 53-year-old took to his residence at Rideau Cottage to announce he had decided to step down as leader of the North American country.

Justin Trudeau said spending time with his family over the holidays had allowed him to “reflect” on his position as prime minister, and the prospect of resigning.

“Throughout the course of my career, any success I have personally achieved has been because of their support and with their encouragement,” he said. “Last night over dinner, I told my kids about the decision that I’m sharing with you today. I intend to resign as party leader and as prime minister after the party selects its next leader.”

Justin Trudeau, pictured. (Getty)

Why is Justin Trudeau resigning?

Weeks of mounting pressure from within the Liberal Party are believed to have forced Trudeau’s hand, who cited “internal battles” as a reason for his departure.

The 23rd prime minister said that the controversies within the party, as well as concerns over his approach to responding to President-elect Donald Trump’s sleights against the country, have meant he “cannot be the best option,” in the next election.

In early December, Trump took aim at the Northern American country by pledging to impose a 25 per cent tarrif on Canadian goods upon entering office in January, which could spell further economic issues given Canada’s struggle with inflation.

Controversy was further compounded after Canadian deputy prime minister and financial minister, Crystia Freeland, resigned just hours before she was supposed to deliver an economic update.

Freeland said in her resignation letter that Trudeau and the government needed to take the threat of tariffs “extremely seriously,” emphasising the need to stop “costly political gimmicks,” which she said the country could “ill afford.”

Justin Trudeau has a positive track record when it comes to promoting LGBTQ+ rights. In March 2023, he issued a statement emphatically confirming that trans women are women. Also, in May of the same year he called out Italy’s right-wing ruling party’s anti-LGBTQ+ stance. Italian leader Giorgia Meloni clapped back at his comments, saying Trudeau had been the victim of “fake news.”

Polls for the Liberal Party following the resignation suggest that the political party could potentially lose to the conservative party in October 2025.