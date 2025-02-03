Trump repeats call for Canada to become ’51st state’ as he begins trade war

President Donald Trump has reiterated a call for Canada to become the 51st US state as he began his tariff-based trade war.

Over the weekend, Trump stated that he would impose 25 per cent tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico.

Taking to Truth Social on Sunday (2 February), he argued that: “Without this massive subsidy, Canada ceases to exist as a viable Country. Harsh but true!”

Trump added: “Therefore, Canada should become our Cherished 51st State. Much lower taxes, and far better military protection for the people of Canada — AND NO TARIFFS!”

Outgoing Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has spoken out against the tariffs.

“It will have real consequences for you, the American people,” he said in a speech, explaining that it would lead to higher prices on groceries and other goods.

Taking to X, he called on people to buy Canadian-made goods.

Trudeau resigned as Canada’s prime minister in January 2025, after he faced a mounting set of crises.

You may like to watch

Weeks of mounting pressure from within the Liberal Party are believed to have forced Trudeau’s hand, who cited “internal battles” as a reason for his departure as the prime minister of Canada.

Now is the time to choose products made right here in Canada.



Check the labels. Let’s do our part. Wherever we can, choose Canada. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 2, 2025

Donald Trump has also ordered a 10 per cent tariff on Chinese goods.

Trump’s administration has said of the tariffs: “President Trump is taking bold action to hold Mexico, Canada, and China accountable to their promises of halting illegal immigration and stopping poisonous fentanyl and other drugs from flowing into our country.”

PinkNews previously reported that some queer US citizens are contemplating seeking asylum in Canada following Trump instigating a swathe of anti-LGBTQ+ measures.

A surge in Google searches for the term “LGBTQ+ asylum Canada” first began to appear on 20 January: the day of Trump’s inauguration.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.

