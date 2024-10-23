Monsters star Cooper Koch reveals whether he’d return for future episodes

Monsters actor Cooper Koch has rejected the idea of reprising his role of Erik Menendez, after show creator Ryan Murphy suggested creating bonus episodes for the series.

Speaking to Variety earlier this month, Murphy said he has no plans for a second season of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story but would be interested in adding episodes to the existing series.

“What I would be interested in doing, if Nicholas [Alexander Chavez] and Cooper [Koch] would agree to do it, is maybe one or two episodes that continue the story,” he said.

They/Them star Koch plays younger brother Erik in the true-crime drama, while Chavez plays his sibling Lyle.

Murphy’s comments came after it was revealed that the brothers could win a new hearing regarding their sentences. Erik and Lyle were found guilty of the 1989 murder of their parents José and Mary Louise “Kitty” in their Beverly Hills mansion. They were sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

Both brothers consistently ßclaimed to have been molested by their father, giving this as part of the reason for the killings – a claim now reportedly backed up by new evidence.

You may like to watch

Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted of murder in 1996. (Getty)

Despite there potentially being new material for another season of Monsters, Koch has shot down the idea, telling Variety at the Academy Museum Gala on Saturday (19 October): “I think we told the story. I’m ready to go onto the next thing.

“I’ve loved talking about it and I’ve loved advocating for them and I’m really excited for them to get out hopefully, but in terms of being Erik again, I’m ready to let that go.”

Koch has become the breakout star of the series which tells the brothers’ story from a number of perspectives, including that of José and Kitty.

Cooper Koch says he’s ready to move on to new projects. (Amanda Edwards/Getty)

The gay actor, who recently revealed that he has a boyfriend, has been praised for his performance in the series, and for being, well, hot.

He has also become a vocal supporter of the brothers, having visited them in prison. Over the weekend, he said that he “cares so much for [Erik]” and that getting to meet the man he portrayed was “so rewarding”.

However, Erik has been critical of Murphy’s series, dubbing it “inaccurate”.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.