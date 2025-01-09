Awards season is well and truly here, and with it often comes the premise of historical firsts. This year, Karla Sofia Gascón has made history as the first out trans performer to be nominated at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards in a solo category.

The Spanish actress has been nominated at the SAG Awards for Best Female Actor in a Leading Role for her work in Emilia Pérez, making her the first out trans performer to be nominated in a solo category, as per Out Magazine.

The trans musical drama has earned three nominations overall, including Outstanding Performance by Cast in a Motion Picture, and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for Zoe Saldaña.

Kicking off on 23 February at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, US, the Netflix film will go head-to-head against Jon M. Chu’s movie adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked and the Timothée Chalamet-fronted Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Wicked has earned five nods, while A Complete Unknown has garnered four. The Wizard of Oz prequel musical has received nods for Best Female Actor in a Leading Role for Cynthia Erivo, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for Ariana Grande and Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Jonathan Bailey, and Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture.

Other LGBTQ+ stars receiving nominations at the awards include Colman Domingo for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for Sing Sing, Ayo Edebiri for Female Actor in a Comedy Series for The Bear, Andrew Scott for Ripley and Jodie Foster for True Detective: Night Country.

Others earning nominations include Richard Gadd for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series, Jessica Gunning for Female Actor in Baby Reindeer, and Lily Gladstone in Under the Bridge.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards will stream on Netflix on 23 February from 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.