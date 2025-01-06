Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón has honoured the trans community in her acceptance speech for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes 2025.

The Spanish-language trans musical drama was one of the top-winning films of the evening, despite the film’s star Selena Gomez going head-to-head against Wicked’s Ariana Grande.

Upon the film’s cast accepting the award, French writer and director Jacques Audiard said via a translator that he did not prepare a speech. Gascón instead continued the acceptance speech, where she appeared to address the trans community.

In reference to her yellow and orange Saint Laurent gown, Karla Sofía Gascón said: “I chose these colours — the Buddhist colours — tonight because I have a message for you: The light always wins over darkness.”

The star, who underwent gender-affirming care in 2018, added: “I have a lot of things to say to you because you can maybe put us in jail. You can beat us up, but you can never take away our soul, our existence, our identity.

“And I want to say to you, raise your voice…and say, ‘I am who I am, not who you want,’” she concluded at the event.

Emilia Pérez was the most-nominated film of the evening and was honoured with four Golden Globe awards for Best Film – Musical or Comedy, Supporting Female Actor or Zoe Saldaña, Original Song, and Film not in the English Language.

Zoe Saldaña beat her co-star Gomez and Wicked’s Grande in the Supporting Female Actor category. The Cynthia Erivo and Grande-fronted film, however, earned the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award, after losing out in the Supporting Female Actor, Female Actor and Best Motion Picture categories.

Karla Sofía Gascón made history as the first out trans woman to be nominated for Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. Michaela Jaé Rodriguez previously made history as the first out trans actress to win a Golden Globe award in 2022 for Best Actress in a Television Series Drama in Pose.

