One of the few RuPaul’s Drag Race finalists yet to Ruturn to the show for All Stars has confirmed they are “definitely” interested in competing again.

Lady Camden, who was top two on Drag Race season 14 in 2022 but lost out on the crown to Willow Pill, said in a recent interview with Pride that she would “consider” coming back to the Werk Room in the near future.

“I definitely would consider it, but I believe in timing. We all know when someone’s coming back a little too early in my opinion. I want to go back to All Stars when my character is more rich and full,” she explained.

“I want to be the completely evolved Pokémon.”

Though Lady Camden may be worried about coming back “too early”, it’s certainly not a fear her season 14 sisters have.

Lady Camden is up for a Drag Race Ruturn. (Getty)

Last year, her co-star and best Judy Angeria Paris VanMichaels came back to the competition for charity season All Stars 9 and left with the crown.

Plus, if rumours are to be believed, a bunch of Camden’s season 14 colleagues will be back on our screens this summer for All Stars 10.

A rumoured cast list for the upcoming season sees season 14’s Kerri Colby, Daya Betty, DeJa Skye, Alyssa Hunter, and Bosco all come back to the competition.

Plus, in a slightly shocking move, the rumour suggests that Jorgeous – who appeared on season 14, but also last year’s All Stars 9 – will be back for a third time.

Lady Camden dominated the competition during her initial run, leaving with the best track record and three challenge wins under her belt.

She won the acting, Rusical and Rumix challenges, but also performed well in the talent show, design, and roast challenges, too.

Right now, she’s focussing on promoting her recently released documentary Lady Like, which tracks her rise to fame via Drag Race and its aftermath.

Lady Like is available on streaming platforms now.

