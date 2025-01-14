Beyoncé postpones mystery January announcement due to LA wildfires

Music megastar Beyoncé has postponed her mystery announcement, set to happen on 14 January, owing to “the devastation caused” by wildfires in Los Angeles.

On Christmas Day 2024, the “16 Carriages” singer followed her Beyoncé Bowl NFL performance with an elusive post on social media, in which she promised a major announcement would be revealed on 14 January.

Devout members of the BeyHive have strung together a number of possible theories about the announcement, including that she is set to embark on a world tour to promote her 2024 record Cowboy Carter.

Other fan theories suggest that she’s about to announce Act Three in her trio of albums, following on from Cowboy Carter and 2022’s Renaissance.

In a post on Instagram on 13 January, Beyoncé confirmed that the announcement would now be going ahead at a later date.

“The January 14th announcement will be postponed to a later date due to the devastation caused by the ongoing wildfires around areas of Los Angeles. I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss,” she wrote in the statement.

“We are so blessed to have brave first responders who continue to work tirelessly to protect the Los Angeles community.”

It was revealed earlier this week that the singer has made a $2.5 million donation to the LA Fire Relief Fund via her non-profit organisation, BeyGood.

In her post, she urged her followers to “join [her] efforts” by “supporting those impacted” by the fires.

You may like to watch

A series of wildfires, which began in Palisades last Tuesday (7 January), have scorched approximately 40,000 acres across Los Angeles County.

The Los Angeles Times has reported that the death toll from the fires now stands at 25, with the damage and economic loss set to cost more than $200 billion.

The Palisades and Eaton fires remain the largest, with the prior being 13 per cent contained and the latter being 27 per cent contained, as per CNN.

Stars including Paris Hilton, Mel Gibson, Bella Hadid and Anna Farris have all reportedly lost their homes in the blazes.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.