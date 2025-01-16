RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Kitty Scott-Claus has spoken about her body transformation and shut down accusations that she’s used a weight-loss drug.

In the past 18 months, the British drag diva has stopped drinking alcohol from and committed to an intense training plan, in an effort to lose weight.

Toxicity among the Drag Race fandom, particularly while Scott-Claus recently returned for Global All Stars, has led accusations that she’s using the anti-diabetic drug Ozempic, which some people take to lose weight.

Now, the drag star has addressed the criticism and told Attitude magazine just how much “hard work” has been involved in her body transformation.

She has always been seen by peers as the “big” one, she said, which led to her being typecast as the “funny friend” at drama school. Following her Drag Race UK appearance, a “whirlwind” life on tour meant “living out of a suitcase” with little consideration for health.

“Meals were often whatever I could grab on the go, usually from service stations,” she said.

Kitty Scott-Claus in 2024 (L) and 2021. (Getty)

She met personal trainer Monty Simmons in 2023 and began having training sessions twice a week, plus a weekly solo gym session. She has also stuck to a diet plan.

“For the first time, I saw results, and those results motivated me to keep going,” Scott-Claus said. “Over time, I lost nearly 50kg (110lb/7st 12lb), but the biggest gain was something that numbers couldn’t measure: I felt more like myself than I had in years.”

The comedy queen then decided to quit drinking. “The results were immediate,” she said. “I started dropping weight faster, felt better mentally and was more focused. The real shock was that I didn’t miss it.”

Kitty Scott-Claus lost even more weight after giving up alcohol. (World of Wonder)

After the results began to show, some Drag Race fans accused her of being “on Ozempic” or getting “work done”.

She has responded by revealing: “While I’ve made it clear that I haven’t used Ozempic or taken short cuts, it’s tough not to feel like my hard work is being diminished. Every early-morning run, every weight lifted, every careful meal, none of it came easily.

“But I try to focus on the positives. I get so many messages from people telling me I’ve inspired them to start their own fitness journey, and that’s what makes this all worth it.

“Even now, I have days where I look in the mirror and don’t recognise the person looking back,” she added, before admitting that, despite being thrilled by the results, she still experiences “body dysmorphia”.

