Drag Race star slams fans over weight loss comments: ‘Stay in your lane’

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Widow Von’Du has slammed a fan for suggesting that she achieved weight loss by using the drug Ozempic, telling them to “stay in your lane”.

Widow first shot to fame on season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s flagship franchise, winning the very first challenge of the season against Gigi Goode and eventually placing 7th.

During her run on Drag Race, the queen was known for klling a few lip-syncs, her iconic rap verse in “I’m That B*tch” and, arguably above all, her no-nonsense attitude too foolishness.

Tthat attitude has, it seems, continued outside the Werk Room after some questionable comments from ‘fans’ discussing Widow’s recent weight loss.

Screenshotting some comments from a post the Kentucky queen made on Instagram, Widow wrote: “I swear y’all… really just gotta get on someone[‘s] page and talk [sh*t], for what?

“Y’all would be y’all’s life savings think you know about shit you don’t. Stay in your lane.”

The actual comments screenshotted were just as fiesty – something that win’t surprise anyone who watched Widow on season 12.

After a ‘fan’ wrote, “Ozempic is real,” referencing the popular weight-loss drug, Widow wasted no time in putting yet another fool in the grave.

‘First off, how about you ask how I lost the weight instead of assuming, and secondly get off my page with this shit, someone always gotta come over and run they mouth about things they don’t know.”

Widow followed up by adding that she doesn’t, “feel the need to explain myself but I will… It’s called going to the gym, now go troll someone else, and make yourself feel better.”

Though she first appeared on season 12 of the show alongside fan favourites Jaida Essence Hall and Heidi N Closet, Widow has yet to return for an All Stars season – and isn’t on the rumoured cast for All Stars 10.

One thing’s for sure, though. The Widow Von Du’s thighs will always rub together like they harmonise.

RuPaul’s Drag Race is available to stream on WOW Presents Plus globally.

