Rascal Flatts have confirmed they will be performing at Donald Trump’s Inauguration, despite previously voicing their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Lead vocalist Gary LeVox took to Instagram on Wednesday (15 January) to share that the country trio, which disbanded in 2021, will perform at the Commander in Chief Ball. They will perform after President-Elect Trump is sworn in on 20 January.

“I am so humbled and honoured and grateful for the opportunity again to play the inauguration of the 46th President of the United States,” LeVox wrote on Instagram beneath a series of very patriotic photos.

“I got to play it in 2016 and now Rascal Flatts will be performing at the commanders ball and I am so looking forward to it! Thank you to Governor Christie, Gnome, and Mrs. Virginia- It will be a night to remember!”

Their choice to perform at the event may surprise some, given that they previously voiced their support for the LGBTQ+ community and Trump’s looming presidency threatens the hard-fought rights of queer people.

As per Advocate, the trio’s 2009 track “Love Who You Love” is often coined an LGBTQ+ anthem. LeVox said at the time: “We actually have some gay people that work with us, and we have a lot of friends that are gay too, and I know that this song has inspired them.

“I know that coming out was tough on their parents and on them and the whole entire family. For a long time, some of them didn’t get to hear ‘I love you’ from their dads or be accepted in that way. It’s helped a lot of our friends.”

Fans expressed their disappointment online, with some calling out the band for making them “so unbelievably sad and disappointed”. “This definitely hurts the most,” wrote another.

Also performing at the event are “YMCA” hitmakers Village People and country music star Carrie Underwood.