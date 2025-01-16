Relationship experts are predicting a “politicisation of sex” trend in 2025 ahead of Donald Trump’s Presidential Inauguration.

Adult toy and sexual wellness brand Lovehoney has released its annual Sex Trends report for 2025 and has predicted a political wave which may flood the proverbial sex and relationships space.

Amid trend predictions like “Romantasy”, health-conscious sex and dating and embracing fluidity, experts have suggested that discourse around sexuality and sexual freedom could come to a head this year. Given President-Elect Trump’s dangerous views on LGBTQ+ rights, bodily autonomy and abortion, the link between politics, sex and sexual rights is already abundantly clear this year.

Protests like the 4B Movement and the Gen-Z dating trend “boy sober” have already gained traction in recent moments, and aim to take back control of sexuality during a time when women’s and LGBTQ+ freedoms hang in the balance.

Campaigners are already gaining traction with the 4B Movement and “boy-sober” dating trends. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

It may be worrying – if not unsurprising – to discover, then, that men aged 18-24 are the group most likely to care about their partner’s “body count”. The brand found that 49 per cent of the group admitted that the amount of sexual partners someone has had affects whether they start a relationship with them, or not.

Such ideologies surrounding sex positivity, or rather, the lack of it, can be attributed to the rise of extreme misogyny shared by “Alpha male” influencers like Andrew Tate. Experts are worried that young people watching such content could “normalise” degrading, aggressive behaviours, and contribute to domestic violence, homophobia and transphobia.

“The politicisation of sex doesn’t just challenge personal freedoms, it challenges the very fabric of how we as a society view autonomy, equality, and individual rights,” says brand spokesperson Verena Singmann. “This polarised climate makes it even more critical to foster inclusive, open conversations about sexuality ensuring that every individual can explore their own sexual happiness.”

If this story has affected you, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1.800.799.SAFE (7233) or text “START” to 88788. In an emergency, always call 911.