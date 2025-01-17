Duncan James – who millennials will no doubt still refer to as Duncan from Blue – is currently competing on nail-biting TV series Celebrity Hunted, and we have no doubt his boyfriend Rodrigo Reis is glued to his screen.

In the high-octane reality show, celebs are tasked with hiding out across mainland UK as an elite task force of Hunters try to track them down, and they’re forced to rely on their skill and wits while doing so.

Duncan James has been paired up with Paddy McGuinness’ ex Christine for the challenge. At the time of writing, James is still on the run and recently hopped on a train to discuss his key tips for not getting caught.

Off screen, Duncan James leads a much calmer life with his long-term partner Rodrigo Reis. Here’s everything you need to know about this celebrity LGBTQ+ couple.

Who is Rodrigo Reis?

Duncan James’ partner Rodrigo is a flight attendant who speaks multiple languages, and his Instagram bio says that he’s “into healthy eating, fitness & all things good for the mind, body & soul.”

How did Duncan James and his partner meet?

Duncan James has been dating Rodrigo Reis since 2019 and In 2021, Duncan James and his boyfriend shared the heart-warming story of how they first met.

Speaking on the ITV daytime talk show Loose Women, James, 42, opened up to the panel about how he met his boyfriend, who also appeared via video uplink from Brazil.

You may like to watch

“We met a couple of years ago in Belgium,” he described. “I was doing a gig with the boys and I met Rodrigo at the after-party.

“I saw him across the bar and […] he was just my type. I was like: ‘He’s hot’.”

Panellist Ruth Langsford asked Reis if he knew of James before meeting him as he was “quite famous”.

“No, I didn’t,” he admitted. “In Brazil, where I am from, [Blue are] not so famous.”

Duncan James says his mother likes his boyfriend Rodrigo Reis

The panellists then asked whether the couple managed to meet one another’s families before the pandemic separated them both from one another.

Duncan James confirmed he, boyfriend Rodrigo Reis and both their mothers went on holiday before lockdown measures came into place.

“Before we went into this crazy lockdown world, Rodrigo’s mum came over from Brazil and we all went to Ghent in Belgium with my mum,” James said.

When Reis met James’ mother, Fiona Inglis, tensions were high. But in a major relief for James, the pair got along just fine.

“It’s very important to get that approval from my mum,” he said. “Historically my mum hasn’t really liked my partners, but she likes Rodrigo.”

Reis has also gotten into the good books of James’ daughter Tianie Finn, whom he had with former girlfriend Claire Grainer in 2005.

The pair have spent much of the last few years gushing over one another on social media, often sharing sun-splashed photos of themselves on holiday. Sounds ideal to us.

Celebrity Hunted airs on Channel 4 on Sundays at 9pm.