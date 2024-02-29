The final countdown to Celebrity Big Brother is on and we’ve collected all the latest info for you, including all of the details of the rumoured line-up.

A very queer edition of Big Brother returned in October after five years off the air, and revived the dormant love for the show. Bisexual lawyer Jordan Sangha charmed viewers with his dry humour and hot-tub make-out sessions to be crowned winner and receive the £100,000 cash prize.

Now it’s the turn of famous faces to entertain us in the Big Brother house.

When Does Celebrity Big Brother start?

Get out your calendars and mark Monday (4 March) at 9pm so you don’t miss the show’s ITV1 launch. Following that you can get a nightly fixture at the same time.

Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live and the Live Stream will be making a return too, following the main show.

The wait is almost over… Celebrity Big Brother returns Monday 4th March at 9pm on ITV1, @ITVX and @WeAreSTV 👁 #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/4Bj64R9CF2 — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) February 19, 2024

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 Line-Up

The official line-up remains a closely guarded secret but although ITV has tried its best to keep the details of the lineup under lock and key, a leaked list of 13 names has revealed the list of celebs who might be arriving at the Big Brother house.

You may like to watch

There are dozens of stars rumoured to be entering the house, from the somewhat ridiculous to the sublime.

This Morning host Fern Britton has repeatedly been mentioned, which would be an interesting choice given she co-hosted the breakfast show with Phillip Schofield for six years. Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is also believed to have signed a deal to appear. Having featured on Dancing on Ice and The Traitors US, Big Brother seems a natural next step.

Strictly pro Nikita Kuzmin, 26, who was partnered with Layton Williams in the 2023 series, is also thought to be hanging up her sparkly dance shoes in favour of a stint in the Big Brother house.

Maybe less expected is The X Factor judge Louis Walsh, who, if the gossip turns out to be true, is also set to walk into one of the most famous houses in the UK. It will be especially incredible if he’s reunited with fellow judge Sharon Osbourne – another famous name on the lips of many of those claiming to be in the know.

Securing Osbourne may be the best possible result for the reality show. The TV personality has never been afraid of speaking her mind and you know she has a wealth of titillating showbiz stories in her arsenal.

Reality TV star David Potts, 30, from Ibiza Weekender and TV presenter ZeZe Mills, 34, are also on the leaked list published by The Sun.

Heartstopper star Brad Riches, 24, is also a name floating around. He plays James McEwan in Alice Oseman’s popular Netflix show, a recurring character in season two who is a potential love interest for Charlie Spring’s friend Isaac.

Riches has also been seen with Sangha and his boyfriend/fellow Big Brother contestant Henry Southan – he even cooked them a Sunday roast.

Another name doing the rounds is Bimini Bon-Boulash, 30, who got their start on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Bimini, real name Thomas George Graeme Hibbitts, was a fan-favourite during the second series of the show. If they are packing their bags for the Big Brother house, let’s hope they bring the legendary Katie Price impression and the song “UK Hun’”.

Bimini’s not the only drag queen whose name has being mentioned. In January, The Sun reported that fellow Drag Race UK stars Tayce, Baga Chipz and Blu Hydrangea were also in talks about taking part.

More names include Broadway star Marisha Wallace, 38, Coronation Street actor Colson Smith, 25, Real Housewives of Cheshire star Lauren Simon, 46, and TV personality Levi Roots, 65.

In a fascinating royal twist it’s rumoured that Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith will be taking part in the series. Goldsmith is the brother of Kate’s mother Carole.

Chloe Burrows, a former Love Island and Celebs Go Dating star, is another personality linked to the CBB house. At this point, have any celebs not been rumoured to be joining the cast??

An ITV spokesperson said, “Any names for Celebrity Big Brother are purely speculation.”

Celebrity Big Brother twist

The forthcoming edition of Celebrity Big Brother isn’t abiding by ghe normal rules: housemates will face not just one eviction every week, The Sun has reported. AJ Odudu and Will Best (who took over Big Brother‘s relaunch on ITV last year) will host the live evictions twice a week.

“We know just from chatting to housemates how the mood changes during nominations. Nominations and evictions happening more often just cranks up the pressure,” Best said.

How to watch Celebrity Big Brother

On Monday (4 March), you’ll be able to catch on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

The companion show, Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live (starting at 10pm on ITV 2, also on Monday), which Odudu and Best will take turns to present, includes the first live interview with evicted housemates. It will also feature exclusive footage and juicy gossip.

The Live Stream can be seen seven nights a week on ITVX, allowing fans to peer into the late-night and early-morning antics of the housemates.