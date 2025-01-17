With the Nintendo Switch 2 finally revealed after months of anticipation, we decided to take a look at some of the most anticipated titles that are believed to be in development for the console.

The Japanese tech company announced a successor to its incredibly successful console in a Thursday (16 January) trailer, showcasing its new screen, JoyCon controllers, and docking station.

Rumours that Nintendo was developing its new console had circulated over the past few months, including leaked pictures of a development model.

Here are just a few of the games rumoured to be coming to the Nintendo Switch 2.

Mario Kart 9

Mario Kart 9. (Nintendo)

Featured in the Nintendo Switch 2 trailer is gameplay footage of what appears to be the highly anticipated Mario Kart 9, which has been rumoured for several months.

Following on from the highly successful Mario Kart 8, which was released on the Wii U in 2014 but received a commendable port for the original Switch, Mario Kart 9 could prove to be a standout launch title for the Switch 2, being one of Nintendo’s most popular franchises.

Rumours shared earlier this week suggested that we could see the title as early as March this year, though they have yet to be confirmed.

Assassin’s Creed: Shadows

Assassin’s Creed: Shadows (Ubisoft)

While rumours suggest it won’t be ready for launch, a Nintendo Switch 2 port of the upcoming Assassin’s Creed: Shadows would be a stellar title for your portable collection.

The latest instalment in the Ubisoft franchise, set to be released in March, is set in 16th-century Japan at the end of the Sengoku period. Players can either play as Naoe, a female shinobi, or Yasuke, a samurai originally hailing from Africa.

The game’s protagonists will reportedly be able to engage in same-sex partnerships, which has already prompted some to brand it “woke,” making it, in our eyes, an even more tantalising title.

Rainbow Six: Siege

Rainbow Six: Siege. (Ubisoft)

The almost decade-old player-vs-player breach-and-clear shooter, Rainbow Six: Siege could find itself breaching into your Switch 2 collection after rumours circulated that a port is in the works.

The much-beloved shooter, which features a plethora of LGBTQ+ characters, isn’t the only late port that Ubisoft has in mind, with rumours that franchises like The Division will also see ports to the new console.

Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves. (Microsoft)

Who doesn’t love a bit of portable pirate plundering? Microsoft is reportedly a big supporter of the Nintendo Switch 2 and has hinted that several games, including Sea of Thieves, could see a port once the console arrives.

The open-world action-adventure game could see a 4K re-release alongside games like Hi-Fi Rush and the Ori series. Given the pirating game’s popularity, it could prove to be a smash hit.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Metroid Prime 4. (Nintendo)

Metroid Prime 4 could be one of Nintendo’s most anticipated titles after it was announced at the E3 gaming convention in 2017.

The Retro Studios title, which is reportedly set for a 2025 release date, was teased again in 2024 and, given the recent trailer, would most likely come after the Nintendo Switch 2 has been released. Some have theorised it could serve as a launch title for the console, though this is not confirmed.

Pokemon Legends Z-A

Pokemon Legends Z-A. (Nintendo)

You can’t release a new portable Nintendo console without a new Pokemon title, and it looks like the Nintendo Switch 2 will be no different. Announced in 2024, the ninth-generation action-RPG game Pokemon Legends: Z-A is set to release this year.

The game, which follows on from Pokemon Legends: Arceus, is reportedly set in Lumiose City from Pokemon X and Y, and will feature the mega-evolution mechanic introduced in those titles.