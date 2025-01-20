Donald Trump plans to sign dozens of executive orders – potentially up to 200 – on his first day back in office, and a ban on trans women in female sports may be among them.

Trump, who secured a decisive victory over Democrat Kamala Harris in November, is scheduled to take the oath of office inside the Capitol on Monday (20 January) at 12pm ET (5pm GMT) and promised on the campaign trail to bar trans women from sport, reinstate his trans military ban, crack down on LGBTQ+ inclusive education and DEI in government.

Sources close to the President-elect have suggested he will sign upwards of 200 executive orders on the first day of his presidency in areas including immigration, energy and government operations, to fulfil campaign promises as well as undoing previous orders by Joe Biden.

“The president is issuing a historic series of executive orders and actions that will fundamentally reform the American government, including the complete and total restoration of American sovereignty,” an official familiar with the planned executive orders told Fox News Digital.

Donald Trump will be sworn in as president on Monday (20 January). (Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

“This is a massive, record-setting, unmatched first wave. Even after this, there is a whole host in the queue to continue the restoration of America,” the official continued.

“This is the most extensive list of executive actions in American history, all guided by a relentless commitment to deliver on the campaign promise.”

Speaking at a victory rally at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. on Sunday (19 January), Trump said his supporters are “going to see executive orders that are going to make you extremely happy, lots of them.”

“We have to set our country on the proper course,” he told the crowd.

“By the time the sun sets tomorrow evening, the invasion of our borders will have come to a halt, and all the illegal border trespassers will in some form or another, be on their way back home.”

WASHINGTON, JANUARY 19: President-elect Donald Trump dances to the song “Y.M.C.A.” alongside original group, the Village People, during a rally at Capital One Arena in Washington, on January 19, 2025. Trump held a rally downtown ahead of tomorrow’s 60th Presidential Inauguration. (Photo by Tom Brenner for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The most anticipated executive orders are those related to immigration, a hot topic on the campaign trail which led to the conspiracy theory that Haitian migrants were eating pet cats and dogs in Springfield, Ohio.

The raft of immigration actions will potentially see Trump invoke a national emergency at the US-Mexico border in order to access funding from the Department of Defense, designate drug cartels as terrorist organisations and policies from his first term, such as the Migrant Protection Protocol policy more commonly known as “Remain in Mexico.”

Another key area Trump is keen to put his stamp on is government operations, which is expected to see him sign an executive order reducing job protections for federal workers, end DEI programmes and officially outline the spec of the new Department of Government Efficiency headed up by X-owner Elon Musk and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

In terms of possible executive orders impacting queer folks, Trump promised a ban on trans women in female sport just prior to the election in October 2024.

When asked about trans women taking part in sport which aligns with their gender, Trump replied: “It’s such an easy question. Everybody in the room and you know that answer: we’re not going to let it happen.”

Donald Trump vows to restore cruel trans military ban if re-elected. (Julie Bennett/Getty Images)

Fox News host Harris Faulkner went on to ask him how he would enforce the ban and Trump said “just ban it”, adding that it would “not [be] a big deal.”

After winning the election, Trump vowed to reinstate the trans military ban from his first term “on day one”, which was subsequently overturned by Biden in 2021.

Prior to this, he vowed to restore the legislation while campaigning for the presidency in 2023.

“I will ban the Department of Veterans Affairs from wasting a single cent to fund transgender surgeries or sex-change procedures,” he said.

“Those precious taxpayer dollars should be going to care for our veterans in need, not to refund radical gender experiments for the communist left. I’ll also restore the ban on transgender in the military… we had it banned.”

Donald Trump’s inauguration will begin at 11.30am E.T. – which equates to 4.30pm in the UK.

