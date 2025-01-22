The White House has removed the Spanish-language page from its website and appeared to add a hateful “go home” button beneath an error message, which has since been deleted.

Moments after Trump was sworn in for his second term as president of the United States, The White House debuted its brand-new website. The new site removed a Spanish-language section.

The since-removed page on the site reads the error message, “404 Page Not Found”. News site Local 3 News reported that a button beneath the error code directing users back to the home page depicted the hateful phrase, “Go Home”. The button appears to have since been updated, however, to read, “Go To Home Page”.

The White House website has since deleted a “Go Home” button beneath the error code on the removed page. (Local 3 News/ The White House)

The new president has started off his presidency by taking aim at immigration and the LGBTQ+ community after he signed a raft of executive orders, one of which proclaimed there are “only two sexes”. Others declared a “national emergency” at the US and Mexico border, and ordered the overturning of birthright citizenship, which is enshrined in the 14th amendment of the US Constitution.

It was adopted in 1868 following the American Civil War to ensure the citizenship of freed American-born former slaves. It states: “All persons born or naturalised in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside.”

Trump’s presidential campaign was largely targeted at immigrants and border security, as well as threatening to impose a tariff on goods from Mexico. Trump pledged in 2019 to send the US army over the border to “wage war” on drug cartels.

In a previous post on X/Twitter following the death of an American family during an ambush in Sonora state, he wrote: “A wonderful family and friends from Utah got caught between two vicious drug cartels, who were shooting at each other, with the result being many great American people [were] killed, including young children.

“If Mexico needs or requests help in cleaning out these monsters, the United States stands ready, willing and able to get involved and do the job quickly and effectively,” the 45th president said.

“This is the time for Mexico, with the help of the United States, to wage war on the drug cartels and wipe them off the face of the Earth.”

