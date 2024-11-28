Trump’s team ‘considering how much’ to invade Mexico, report claims

A new report alleges that Donald Trump’s team is talking about an invasion Mexico.

The president-elect’s transitional staff are discussing “soft invasion” tactics to follow through on Trump’s promises to take on drug lords in Mexico, according to Rolling Stone magazine. “How much should we invade Mexico? That is the question,” a senior team member is quoted as saying.

Another source close to the president-elect reportedly said the “soft invasion” would involve sending a special forces team to assassinate cartel leaders.

The claims are similar to a pledge Trump made in 2019 to send the US army over the border to “wage war” on drug cartels.

Donald Trump is reportedly thinking of sending special forces into Mexico. (Getty)

In a post on X/Twitter following the death of an American family during an ambush in Sonora state, he wrote: “A wonderful family and friends from Utah got caught between two vicious drug cartels, who were shooting at each other, with the result being many great American people [were] killed, including young children.

“If Mexico needs or requests help in cleaning out these monsters, the United States stands ready, willing and able to get involved and do the job quickly and effectively,” the 45th president said.

“This is the time for Mexico, with the help of the United States, to wage war on the drug cartels and wipe them off the face of the Earth.”

In 2022, CBS News reported Mark Esper, Trump’s secretary of defence between 2019 and 2020, had claimed the president suggested shooting missiles into Mexico.

Several lawmakers, including senator Marco Rubio – the president-elect’s nominee for the powerful position of secretary of state – are said to be in favour of Trump’s latest plan on the condition that “there is co-operation from the Mexican government.”

Congressman Mike Waltz, Trump’s pick for national security advisor, also backed the move, saying the US should think of cartels “more like ISIS [Islamic State in Syria]”.

