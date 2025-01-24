The Oscar nominations for 2025 are here, and after a 40-year career in Hollywood, Demi Moore is finally an Oscar nominee.

After making her film debut in 1981’s Choices, Moore landed her first Oscar nomination in 2025 for Best Actress for her award-winning performance as Elisabeth Sparkle in The Substance. The gory, body horror film was the talk of the Cannes Film Festival and won Moore her first Golden Globe this year.

In an interview with Variety, the star reflected on the “contrast” between her first-ever nomination, and the reality many in LA are currently facing due to the destructive wildfires. On Wednesday (22 January), authorities issued evacuation orders and warnings to over 31,000 people after two new wildfires north of Los Angeles began, as per NBC News.

“I don’t know that I’m quite in my body,” Moore told Variety. “Life has been full of contrast with all that’s been going on, such incredible highs and devastating lows.

“Last night a new fire broke out in Los Angeles, and I was on alert all night because it wasn’t that far from us. I’m feeling some deep humility on many, many levels,” she continued.

Although Moore is “so grateful for the recognition”, she noted that her nomination is “not just for me; it’s also about what The Substance represents. I’m here to be in service to something bigger.”

The film explores themes including unattainable beauty standards, toxic masculinity and female self-hatred – all of which are repeatedly mentioned in reviews, as is the movie’s frequent, prominent nudity and “gruesome violence”.

Following its premiere, The Substance received a mighty 13-minute standing ovation. Moore added to Variety that the film “could have been an absolute disaster”, and reflected on how her 1990 film Ghost also “defied the norm by mixing genres”.

“It had real heart and comedy, but it expanded toward a new way of thinking about loss. It’s been a very interesting journey.”

Moore will go up against the likes of Emilia Pérez’s Karla Sofía Gascón, Wicked‘s Cynthia Erivo, Mickey Madison in Anora, and Fernanda Torres for I’m Still Here. The Oscars will take place on 3 March 2025.

