The Metropolitan Police are hunting for three men after a drag performer was found dead in Soho.

Steven Grygelko, known as Heklina, was a legendary drag performer who was extremely well known in the area.

Grygelko was found unresponsive by her friend Joshua Grannell, also a drag artist known as Peaches Christ, and later pronounced dead at a residential property in Soho Square on April 3, 2023 at the age of 54 by paramedics.

The Metropolitan Police also attended the scene and have continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding Grygelko’s death, which was declared to be “unexpected.”

After viewing CCTV footage, the police have discovered three men were at Grygelko’s flat in the early hours of April 3.

They have released images of the men and have asked for them – or anyone who knows them – to come forward in order to establish clearly what happened to Grygelko.

The police have urged the men to come forward. (Met Police)

Detective Chief Inspector Dean Purvis, from the Central West Command Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Steven’s family and friends who still have a lot of unanswered questions about what happened to him.”

“We know that the three men in the CCTV images were at the flat in the early hours of 3 April 2023. I am asking them to contact police. We need to establish what happened, and how Steven was when they left.”

“If you recognise any of the men, I would encourage you to let us know who they are.”

Following Grygelko’s death, Grannell wrote on Facebook that he was “stunned” by the news.

Steven Grygelko went by Heklina when performing as a drag queen. (Getty)

She said: “I am shocked and horrified to bring this news to you. I am living in a real-life nightmare so forgive me if I don’t have all the answers just now. This morning, in London, England I went to collect my dear friend Heklina, who is co-starring with me in a Mommie Queerest show here, and found her dead.”

“I do not know the cause of death yet. I know this is shocking news and I am beyond stunned, but I wanted to let folks know what has happened. Heklina is not just my best friend, but a beloved icon of our community.”

The U.S born Grygelko was well known on the drag circuit in both the U.S and the U.K. She was in London to perform with Grannell in the show Mommie Queerest, a parody of Mommie Dearest that was set for a two-week run at Soho Theatre in April 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 1824/03Apr23.