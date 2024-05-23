Police are appealing for information following an alleged hate crime against the founder of Drag Queen Story Hour UK.

Sebastian Samuel, who performs under the name Aida H Dee, was allegedly attacked in Cardiff on Sunday (19 May), just hours after proposing to his partner.

South Wales Police later confirmed that an assault against a 29-year-old man, near a McDonald’s in the city centre at around 3am, is being treated as a hate crime.

Samuel told PinkNews that, after being subjected to a string of homophobic slurs, he and his fiancé were attacked and he was knocked unconscious.

“This is the night of my anniversary,” he said. “It’s the night I proposed to my boyfriend and I am [sitting] here crying. This is not fair.”

Police have seen CCTV images and are looking to speak to two men in connection with the incident.

South Wales Police have asked the men in the CCTV footage, or anyone with information, to contact them, quoting the reference 2400163187, on online chat, using an information submission form, by emailing [email protected] or by calling 101.

Sebastian Samuel, also known as Aida H Dee, shared clips of his injuries on Facebook. (Facebook/Sebastian Samuel)

An investigating officer said this kind of attack has “no place in society and is a priority.”

Posting to Facebook Live shortly after the attack, Samuel revealed his injuries, which included a swollen jaw.

He later told PinkNews that he will require jaw-realignment surgery and won’t be able to chew food for several weeks.

“This is my engagement present from the world. I have a swollen cheek and a bit of a black eye,” he said.

The performer is best known for Drag Queen Story Hour UK, a family friendly show in which Aida reads to children.

Protestors have turned up at several of his performances and Samuel has previously told PinkNews about the threats he has received.